ATWOnline

Connect With Us
Home > Aircraft & Engines > Airframes > Video: EasyJet showcases vision for commercial aviation-scale electric passenger aircraft

Video: EasyJet showcases vision for commercial aviation-scale electric passenger aircraft

Blogs & Commentary
Sep 27, 2017
blog

Why the Delta CSeries order is worth all the trouble for Bombardier

Bombardier believes Delta operating the CSeries will be the tipping point that puts the aircraft in high demand....More
Sep 21, 2017
blog

FedEx’s Fred Smith puts e-commerce in perspective

The notion that there is an inexorable march toward e-commerce dominating retail is not borne out by analysis, Smith says....More
Sep 20, 2017
blog

Airline & aviation workers’ heroic acts in disaster-hit regions

Harvey, Katia, Irma, Jose, Maria: a terrible family of destruction. And the brutal 2017 Atlantic hurricane season still has weeks to run and could potentially add more names to fear. I’d like to recognize here the ongoing dedication by the people of the commercial aviation industry who continue to support relief and aid efforts across all the regions affected....More
View More Opinions
ATW On-Location
Sep 28, 2017
Article
ATW Plus

American’s Parker: Multi-billion dollar profitability is sustainable  

American Airlines is confident it will continue to produce annual profits averaging $5 billion and will never again lose money, chairman and CEO Doug Parker said Thursday....More
Interjet A320neo
Sep 28, 2017
Article
ATW Plus

Mexico’s Interjet inks Wi-Fi deal with Panasonic  

Mexico City-based LCC Interjet will install Wi-Fi on its new Airbus family aircraft deliveries, supplier Panasonic Avionics announced during the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Expo in Long Beach, California....More
Sep 28, 2017
Article
ATW Plus

AirAsia Group finalizes connectivity deal with Inmarsat  

AirAsia Group firmed up a deal with Inmarsat for satellite Wi-Fi on all of its Airbus A320s and A330s, the connectivity and satellite operator said during the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Expo in Long Beach, California....More

Click here to read event news from ATW On-Location

Stay Connected to Related News from ATW
Connect With Us
ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2017 Penton