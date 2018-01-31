Video: Airbus A321LR takes off on maiden flight Jan. 31, 2018

American, Delta and United still have little to show for the millions of dollars they’ve spent on publicity campaigns and legal work aimed at curtailing the growth of Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways....More
United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based lessor Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) will retain its strong focus on new-generation, narrowbody aircraft as it seeks to expand its portfolio over the next few years, DAE CEO Firoz Tarapore said at the Annual Global Airfinance Conference in Dublin, Ireland....More
New, fast-growing Chinese leasing companies are experiencing rapid changes as they cope with the scale of growth, several executives from the region said at the Annual Global Airfinance Conference in Dublin....More