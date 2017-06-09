Bombardier Commercial Aircraft said it has concluded a firm order for five Q400 aircraft with an undisclosed customer.

Based on the list prices, the order is valued at $162 million, according to a Bombardier statement.

The Canadian manufacturer said the Q400 aircraft family includes over 60 owners and operators in almost 40 countries. “The worldwide fleet has logged more than 6.9 million flight hours and has transported more than 429 million passengers,” Bombardier said.

