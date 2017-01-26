Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) has taken delivery of the first of six Boeing 737-800s, which are scheduled to join the fleet this year. The aircraft will be operated across UIA’s medium-haul route network.

The 737-800 accommodates 186 passengers in a two-class configuration and is part of a large-scale fleet renewal and development program.

“As part of our long-term fleet expansion program, we expect to enhance our fleet to over 90 aircraft by 2021,” UIA corporate press secretary Evgeniya Satska said. “In 2017, we plan to receive a minimum of six modern Boeing 737NG aircraft and decommission two 737 Classic aircraft.”

The next 737-800 is expected to arrive in March.

Effective Jan. 18, UIA operates 40 aircraft including 22 Boeing 737-800/900s.

