Turkish Airlines said it intends to order 40 Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

When finalized, the order would be worth nearly $11 billion at list prices. It would be Turkish Airlines’ first order for the 787.

Turkish Airlines said the 787-9s are needed to meet demand for widebody aircraft at Istanbul’s third airport, which is under construction. Slated to open in the second half of 2018, “Istanbul New Airport” will eventually be the world’s busiest airport handling 150 million passengers annually by 2030, Turkish Airlines has said.

In addition, Boeing and the Turkish government have jointly announced an “aerospace initiative.” Boeing said the initiative “outlines a strategic framework that aligns Boeing investment and programs with the [Turkish] government, Turkish airlines, aerospace service companies and industry suppliers in the areas of research, engineering and skills development.”

