Turkey has abandoned plans to manufacture Dornier 328 regional aircraft as the first step in creating a domestic airliner industry.

The plan, initially announced two years ago, saw the Near East nation building both the turboprop Dorner 328 and the turbofan-powered 328JET version at a new factory near Ankara. This was to be the first step before moving on to an indigenously designed 60- to 70-seat 628, which would also be produced in turboprop and turbofan versions.

The Turkish 328s—whose new incarnations were to be designated T328 and TR328 for the turboprop and turbofan versions, respectively—were to be used initially to create a dense network of routes linking secondary and tertiary-level cities inside Turkey. Exports would follow.

In June 2015, US-based Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC) signed an MOU with the Turkish Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs & Communications to produce the aircraft under the nation’s Regional Aircraft Project.

SNC became involved after it bought Germany-based 328 Support Services (328SSG), which provided a range of modification and support services for the aircraft from the former Dornier airfield at Oberpfaffenhofen, outside Munich.

At the 2016 Farnborough International Airshow, Turkish manufacturer TRJet announced technical details of the aircraft and a series of major suppliers that would be involved in building the aircraft.

Reports surfaced in specialist publication Arabian Aerospace earlier this week that the Turkish Undersecretariat for Defense Industries had pulled the plug on the program, citing increasing costs. First flight had been anticipated in 2019.

In a brief statement Oct. 20, SNC said, “Turkey has declared it wishes to proceed with a 100% home-built large commercial jet aircraft at this stage. 328 SSG and its owners SNC, however, are exploring new avenues to revive the original Dornier 328, firmly believing there is still significant market demand in the sub 40-seat sector. They are confident of an update by the end of the year or early in 2018.”

Around 200 of the original 30-seater Dornier 328 and 328JET are still in service.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com