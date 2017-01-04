Czech leisure carrier Travel Service has finalized an order for five additional Boeing 737 MAX 8s, valued at $550 at list prices.

Travel Service, which is the Central and Eastern European launch operator for the 737 MAX 8, is scheduled to receive 30 direct-purchased and leased 737 MAX aircraft starting in 2018.

The company placed an order for three of the type at the Paris Air Show in 2013 and operates a mixed fleet that includes 32 737s.

In January 2016, Travel Service leased a further 16 737 MAX 8s. A company spokeswoman had told ATW it aimed to operate 40 737 MAX 8s by 2025.

The CFM International LEAP-1B is the sole-source engine for the MAX, which is scheduled to enter service in mid-2017 with launch customer Southwest Airlines.

Travel Service operates scheduled flights under the SmartWings brand.

