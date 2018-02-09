Thomas Cook Airbus A321
Leisure travel group Thomas Cook has increased its 2018 summer capacity by 10% through its acquisition of Airberlin Aviation, an affiliate of bankrupt airberlin, and has established Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics, which is based in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. As part of its general growth strategy, the group will add 10 aircraft to meet growing demand in major markets such as Germany and the UK. Meanwhile, the German Federal Aviation Office has granted an airline operator’s certificate ...
