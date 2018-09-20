Thai Airways is assessing whether it needs to adjust its fleet upgrade plans, with the latest review expected to be completed by year-end.

The Thailand flag carrier had submitted a plan for new aircraft orders to the appropriate government ministries and cabinet for approval. However, it has now withdrawn the plan, so it can be reviewed before being resubmitted to the government, the airline said. This move was prompted by senior government officials.

The review also allows Thai Airways’ new leaders to examine the fleet strategy that was created by their predecessors. The airline named Sumeth Damrongchaitham as its new president and CEO on Aug. 10, and he took over on Sept. 1. Thai also appointed Ekniti Nitithanprapas as its new board chairman, effective July 10.

Plans to order 23 aircraft were included in Thai’s 2018-2022 fleet strategy. It needs to obtain government approvals for the orders because the state owns a majority of shares. The carrier had already obtained approval from the transport ministry, but also needed authorization from the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board and the cabinet.

Thai has previously said the new orders would replace aircraft that are more than 20 years old and that are intended to be retired in accordance with the airline’s transformation plan.

Executives have previously said the orders would be for both widebody and narrowbody types. For the widebodies, the carrier was considering the Boeing 787-9 and 777X, as well as the Airbus A350-900 and -1000 variants. A split widebody order was said to be an option. The airline already operates A350s and 787s.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com