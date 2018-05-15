The first Airbus A330-900 for launch operator TAP Air Portugal made its first flight May 15.

The aircraft, MSN 1819, completed the maiden flight in just over four-and-a-half hours and will be put into revenue service by TAP later this summer.

Ahead of certification, the A330neo is joining two flight test aircraft. MSN 1819 is the first aircraft to be equipped with the new Airspace cabin that Airbus promotes to enhance A330neo sales. It will be used for tests of cabin systems such as air conditioning and the newly designed crew rest compartments.

TAP has 10 A330-900s on firm order. Airbus’ backlog for the type stands at 214.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com