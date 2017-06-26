Taipei-based China Airlines has ended Airbus A340-300 operations after 16 years of flying the aircraft type.

The airline’s last A340-300, registration B-18806, flew June 26 from Taipei’s Taoyuan Airport to the US. The flight signified the decommissioning of China Airlines’ A340 fleet. China Airlines’ last scheduled, commercial service flight using an A340-300 occurred May 31 on the Taipei-Hong Kong route.

The A340 was introduced by the SkyTeam member in 2001. The aircraft type was mainly used for flying long-haul nonstop routes to Europe, North America and Australia. China Airlines is now operating these routes with A350-900s and Boeing 777-300ERs.

The carrier has 14 A350-900s on order; 10 of the type will be in the airline’s fleet by the end of this year, according to China Airlines.

