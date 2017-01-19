Avian Líneas Aéreas, the new subsidiary of South America’s Synergy Aerospace, has taken delivery of the first ATR 72-600 to fly in Argentina. The airline—branded as Avianca Argentina—plans to start operations of its new ATR -600 series fleet during the first quarter of 2017, following certification.

Synergy Aerospace ordered 12 firm ATR 72-600s, plus six options, in November 2016.

The aircraft will provide an essential service across the Argentinian market, introducing new regional routes and connections to and from main hubs, first in Buenos Aires and then in Tucumán and in Cordoba.

