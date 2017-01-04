Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS)—which took delivery of its fifth Bombardier CS100 on Dec. 30, 2016—expects to receive a minimum of 12 CS100s, as well as the larger CSeries variant CS300, in 2017.

“We expect to receive at least one CSeries aircraft every month in 2017,” SWISS spokesperson Karin Müller told ATW in Zurich. She added that for several months two aircraft [per month] will be delivered. Müller could not detail how many total CSeries aircraft besides the 12 expected ones will be added to the fleet this year, “but we still plan to have all 30 aircraft by 2018,” she said.

According to Müller, SWISS’s first CS300 is expected to arrive in 2Q 2017 and will be based in Geneva. The CS300 should enable SWISS to deliver a more cost-efficient operation at Switzerland’s second largest airport.

SWISS originally ordered 20 CS100s and 10 CS300s, plus 30 options. On June 5, 2016, the carrier announced it will convert five of 20 CS100 orders into CS300s.

“We don’t have a detailed statistic so far, but generally speaking, we are very satisfied with the performance and dispatch reliability of our CS100s,” she told ATW.

The Bombardier CSeries is powered by Pratt & Whitney’s PW1500G engine; it will gradually replace SWISS’s Avro RJ100s fleet on short- and medium-haul routes.

