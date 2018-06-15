Swiss regional SkyWork Airlines plans to add a sixth Saab 2000 turboprop to its fleet, which will be used on the carrier’s regional network from its Berne home base.

SkyWork operates to 24 destinations this summer; the airline carries around 140,000 passengers per year.

Last year, the future of SkyWork was unclear, as the carrier had to cancel all flights Oct. 29-31, 2017, because it was unable to provide proof of financing necessary to continue flight operations. However, the carrier submitted necessary documents Oct. 31 to the (Swiss) Federal Office of Civil Aviation, which renewed the air operator’s certificate for an unlimited period, enabling the carrier to relaunch scheduled winter operations Nov. 1.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at