Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is set to renew its Geneva-based aircraft allocation from Airbus A320s to an all-Bombardier CSeries 100/300 fleet.

The first aircraft, a CS100, will begin operations March 26 from Geneva on intra-European services to destinations such as London Heathrow, Dublin and Athens.

Geneva will also be the home base of SWISS’s first Bombardier CS300, delivery of which is expected in May. The larger CS300 offers 145 seats, 20 more than the CS100.

By the end of 2018 SWISS said its Geneva-based fleet will consist solely of CSeries aircraft: one CS100 and seven CS300s. The new twinjets supersede the seven A320s that are currently stationed there.

SWISS has placed six CS100s in scheduled services, and one further aircraft is expected to be delivered every month, rising to two deliveries a month at some point later in the program.

On March 22, ATW reported that SWISS is converting its final five CSeries aircraft orders from the CS100 to the larger CS300, to produce a total CSeries fleet consisting of 10 CS100s and 20 CS300s by the end of 2018.

The CSeries aircraft will gradually replace SWISS’s Avro RJ100s fleet on short- and medium-haul routes.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at