First there was Concorde, which brought supersonic flight to commercial passengers, then Boeing’s Sonic Cruiser, a high sub-sonic, delta-wing design that stayed on the drawing board. Since then, new airliner design has stayed away from supersonic. A US entrepreneurial company hopes to change that. Denver, Colorado-based Boom Technology is building the XB-1 “Baby Boom” demonstrator that would fly at Mach 2.2, cost about $200 million per aircraft and seat about 55 ...