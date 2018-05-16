Austrian Airlines Boeing 767-300
Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines does not have strong enough finances to renew its long-haul fleet in the near future, Lufthansa chairman & CEO Carsten Spohr told ATW. “Ten percent of our [Lufthansa Group] aircraft is based in Austria, but only 4% of the group’s profit is generated there. The refinancing for a new intercontinental fleet for Austrian is unaffordable right now,” Spohr said. He added that Austrian has not fully developed its potential and there is ...
