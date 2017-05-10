India’s SpiceJet is still weighing whether to become the latest low-cost carrier to enter the long-haul market with widebody aircraft, an airline executive said. SpiceJet is “working on the economics” of potential long-haul operations, CFO Kiran Koteshwar told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily at the ISTAT Asia conference. The carrier is not yet committed to the long-haul plan, and has not set a timeline, he said. If it were to proceed, SpiceJet would likely ...