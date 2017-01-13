Indian low-cost carrier (LCC) SpiceJet has substantially increased its commitment for Boeing 737s, with a major order for the forthcoming 737 MAX 8.

The carrier already has an order for 42 737 MAX 8s on Boeing’s books. The new order, announced Jan. 13, adds a further 100 MAX 8s that were booked at the end of 2016, 13 additional MAXs that Boeing’s had previously attributed to an unidentified customer, plus purchase rights for 50 more aircraft.

This takes SpiceJet’s orders and commitments to a total of 205 aircraft. Gurgaon-based SpiceJet already operates a fleet of 32 Boeing 737-800 and -900ERs, together with around 20 Bombardier Q400s in service or on order for shorter sectors.

“The Boeing 737 class of aircraft has been the backbone of our fleet since SpiceJet began,” SpiceJet chairman and MD Ajay Singh said. “With the next generation of 737 and the 737 MAX, we are sure that we can be competitive and grow profitably.”

SpiceJet placed its first order with Boeing in 2005 for Next-Generation 737s.

