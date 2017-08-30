Southwest Airlines’ first Boeing 737 MAX 8
Southwest Airlines has become the first US airline to take delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, an aircraft in which the Dallas-based carrier played a key role in developing. Southwest launched the MAX program with an order for 150 in 2011. It will not be the first in-service operator of the aircraft—Malaysia’s Malindo Air operated the first 737 MAX 8 revenue flight in May and Norwegian is operating the MAX 8 on transatlantic flights—but it conducted simulated operations with ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Southwest enters ‘new chapter’ with Boeing 737 MAX 8" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.