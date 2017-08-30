Southwest Airlines has become the first US airline to take delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, an aircraft in which the Dallas-based carrier played a key role in developing. Southwest launched the MAX program with an order for 150 in 2011. It will not be the first in-service operator of the aircraft—Malaysia’s Malindo Air operated the first 737 MAX 8 revenue flight in May and Norwegian is operating the MAX 8 on transatlantic flights—but it conducted simulated operations with ...