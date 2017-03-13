New South Korean low-cost carrier KAIR Airlines has placed a firm order for eight Airbus A320s and is aiming to launch operations in 2018.

In a statement announcing the aircraft order, Airbus said KAIR will be based in Cheongju in central South Korea and will focus primarily on services to international destinations in North East Asia.

“We see enormous potential for the development of a low-cost model linking central South Korea with destinations in China, Taiwan and Japan. KAIR Airlines will focus on point-to-point services at low fares while offering passengers a modern and fun product offering,” KAIR Airlines representative director and chairman Byung Ho Kang said.

He added that the A320 was chosen for its low operating costs and cabin width.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com