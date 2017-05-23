South African low-cost carrier (LCC) Mango Airlines is starting to consider the future shape of its fleet, as aircraft leases approach an end.

Mango flies 10 Boeing 737-800s in a single-class, 186-seat configuration. These are deployed almost exclusively on domestic services, on a network of major South African cities, including Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth.

Its sole international sector is to the island of Zanzibar, off the east coast of Africa and the airline said it is unlikely to increase international service in the near future. Instead, expansion will be focused on increasing frequencies on existing routes.

Mango’s aircraft are all held on operating leases, which will start to run out from 2020. The airline said it has a certain amount of breathing space to look at the future shape of the fleet. It has no preference between buying newer 737-800s or switching to a new type.

As with LCCs in Europe, Mango—a subsidiary of South African Airways—has steadily attracted more business passengers, partly, it said, because of an on-time performance level of well over 90%. The passenger mix is made up of roughly 40% business travelers and 60% leisure.

South Africa’s sluggish economy has held back growth for the airline industry there in recent years and Mango believes that 2017 will continue in the same vein, with acting CEO Nick Vlok detecting little immediate sign of improvement.

“For 2017, the outlook is really flat,” he said. “The government says growth will be less than 1%.

“Mango’s focus in the short term will be to maintain and grow market share on the routes that we already operate and to drive cost control and operational efficiencies while ensuring continued commercial success. The market is not conducive to expansion and business prudence in volatile conditions is paramount,” he said. “The market remains oversubscribed in terms of available capacity; Mango took a strategic decision some months ago to disengage from unsustainable price sparring between other low-cost carriers and focus on our strengths, product and track record while remaining affordable and widening our distribution reach,” Vlok continued.

“The consequences of buying market share artificially with unsustainable fares have seen several airline casualties along the way. The South African consumer deserves airlines that offer value and affordability and, importantly, longevity,” he said.

