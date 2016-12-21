Independent South African regional airline Airlink is to add 11 Embraer ERJ 140s, taking it to a fleet of 30 Embraer aircraft that operate alongside other types.

“The addition of a further 11 ERJ aircraft is a major vote of confidence in the platform’s capability, as well as in its suitability for the expanding African market,” Embraer Commercial Aviation VP-Africa, Latin America & Portugal Simon Newitt said Dec. 21.

The aircraft are being sourced from ECC Leasing, which is a 100%-owned subsidiary of Embraer. They form part of ECC’s portfolio of used aircraft.

The carrier also extended its flight-hour pool program contract for another eight years and expanded it to include the ERJ 140s. The support agreement is 24/7 and covers more than 350 different components.

According to Airlink’s website, it operates 12 Avro RJ85s, 20 ERJ 135LRs, nine Jetstream 4100s and four Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EXs.

Airlink serves 36 destinations in nine African countries, carrying around 1.3 million passengers annually.

Currently, there are 127 Embraer aircraft in operation with 39 airlines in 19 African countries.

