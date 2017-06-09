The Embraer E190 has won type certification from South Africa’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

South African regional airline Airlink recently took delivery of its first E190, which will soon go into service.

Airlink has decided to add a further 11 ERJ 140s to its fleet and will soon operate 30 Embraer Regional Jets of all three types—ERJ 135, ERJ 140 and the ERJ 145—which should all be delivered by mid-2018.

Embraer said it sees market demand for around 50 E-jets in South Africa.

