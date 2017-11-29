South Africa’s CemAir has finalized an order for two new Bombardier Q400 turboprops, which was announced at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The order is valued at $66 million based on list prices.

The Johannesburg-based carrier also signed the lease of a used Q400 that was delivered this month, paving the way for the new aircraft to be delivered afterward.

“CemAir has enjoyed significant growth in the last few years and this has come from our focused approach on selecting the right aircraft for our operation,” CemAir CEO Miles van der Molen said. “The Q400 is a fantastic performer especially in our environment of high altitudes and hot operating temperatures.”

With these Q400 aircraft, CemAir would increase its current fleet of Bombardier aircraft to 17—including five Q Series turboprops and 12 CRJ Series aircraft. CemAir recently added a used CRJ900 aircraft to its fleet, the first in South Africa.

