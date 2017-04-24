Latvian ACMI and charter specialist SmartLynx Airlines plans to enlarge its fleet substantially by the end of 2018, as it seeks to escape from the high levels of seasonality in its main European market.

The carrier announced April 24 that its 2016 revenues increased 18% to €108.4 million ($117. 8 million). Of that total, €57.7 million came from ACMI services—up 15.3% on 2015—while charter income rose 21.9% to €49.4 million. The remaining €1.3 million came from SmartLynx ATO, a pilot training center.

The airline, which marked its 25th anniversary last month, declined to provide profit or loss figures or other financial statistics for the year.

SmartLynx CEO Zygimantas Surintas said the company’s good financial indicators were down to increasing operating efficiency, renewal of the fleet with newer, higher lease rate aircraft, more active sales strategies and determined attempts to expand the airline’s area of operations.

“Over the last few years, the number of passengers traveling with SmartLynx has constantly increased—1.6 million in 2015 and 2 million in 2016,” he said. “In 2016, we made 13,300 flights from 19 base airports in Europe and one in Asia, which represents 38,000 block hours.”

To expand, the company plans to increase its fleet and area of operations: “In Europe, our business is subject to seasonal shifts, and the market is most active from May until October. For that reason, it is important for us to enter markets that have no seasonality, and that means that we will continue to seriously develop our operations outside of Europe, particularly in Asia.

“There we see the greatest growth in economic terms and in terms of passenger numbers. We already have a base in Vietnam, and we are thinking about flights to Cambodia, India, the Philippines and Malaysia.

“We’re also going to try to enter the North American and Canadian market. Our plan is to offer flights from Canada to Latin America and the Caribbean islands.”

SmartLynx has a current fleet of eight Airbus A320s and a single A321, all in a single-class layout. Its Estonian subsidiary accounts for a further three A320s.

The fleet is scheduled to increase with a further two, pre-owned, leased A320s in May 2017, while a further five A320-family aircraft will be acquired in 2018, for a total of 18 aircraft.

SmartLynx was acquired from its management in 2016 by Netherlands-based investment fund Tripod Investment Management.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com