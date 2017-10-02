Embraer E175 in Delta Connection livery
SkyWest Inc. has placed a firm order for 20 Embraer E175s, including 15 in the “Special Configuration” (SC) model aimed at allowing US major airlines to contract capacity on 70-seat jets without sacrificing premium seats. The order follows one last month for 25 E175s by Utah-based SkyWest, parent of SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines. The September order included 15 E175SC aircraft that will be configured with 70 seats. The total number of E175SCs now on order is 30, all ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"SkyWest’s second E175SC order gives aircraft foothold in US market" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.