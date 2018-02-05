Boeing is preparing to begin flight tests of the third, and smallest member of the 737 MAX family, the 737-7, following the rollout of the first aircraft at its Renton factory in Washington on Feb 5.

Boeing is scheduled to deliver the 737-7 in 2019, but hopes positive news from upcoming flight tests will help stimulate further sales of the variant. While overall sales of the MAX have mushroomed to almost 4,100, the 737-7 has lagged behind. Despite a redesign of the -7 in 2016 to add range and increase passenger capacity by adding 12 seats, Boeing still has fewer than 70 acknowledged firm orders for the variant—compared to more than 2,100 for the -8 and around 274 for the stretched -10.

Designed for up to 172 passengers and a maximum range of 3,850 nautical miles, which is the longest range of the MAX airplane family, Boeing said aerodynamic and propulsion improvements allow the MAX 7 to fly 1,000 nautical miles farther and carry more passengers than its predecessor, the 737-700, while having 18% lower fuel costs per seat. As a result, the company said the MAX 7 has the advantage over its nearest rival, the Airbus A319neo. The aircraft, it said, carries 12 more passengers 400 nautical miles further and with “7% lower operating costs per seat.”

Guy Norris/Aviation Week guy.norris@aviationweek.com