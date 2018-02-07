Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), the joint venture between ST Aerospace and Airbus, secured a launch contract from Vallair Solutions Sàrl (Vallair) for its A321 Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversion solution. EFW will convert 10 A321-200 passenger aircraft to a 14-pallet cargo configuration for Vallair. The first aircraft will be inducted in the last quarter of 2018, scheduled for redelivery by end of 2019.

Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) received European Technical Standard Order (ETSO) authorization from EASA for P&WC’s APS2600E auxiliary power unit that will fly aboard the Embraer E190-E2.

AviaAM Leasing delivered eight new Airbus A320 family aircraft to Russia’s Aeroflot at Airbus facilities in Hamburg, Germany under a 12-year lease arrangement. The aircraft—configured for 167 economy and 16 business-class seats—was acquired and leased to the carrier by Skyco International Financial Leasing.

Airbus inked Skywise Predictive Maintenance contracts with AirAsia, Asiana Airlines and Etihad Airways. The agreements cover the retrofit of their respective A320 and A330 family fleets with FOMAX—a new on-board data-capture/transmission module that provides greatly expanded volumes of recorded aircraft data—only about 400 aircraft parameters could previously be recorded on an A320, compared with roughly 24,000 from an aircraft equipped with it.

Embraer Commercial Aviation estimates Asia-Pacific airlines will take delivery of 3,010 new aircraft, up to 150-seats over the next 20 years, representing 29% of the worldwide demand for the segment, in the period. The total demand for the segment is for 10,550 new aircraft over the next 20 years.

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft forecasts the Asia-Pacific region will take delivery of 2,050 60- to 150- seat aircraft through 2036. This is 16% of a worldwide market for 12,550 aircraft valued at $820 billion. Asia-Pacific deliveries should consist of 1,050 large regional aircraft (50 to 100 seats) and 1,000 small single-aisle aircraft (100 to 150 seat).

Airbus was selected by Hong Kong Airlines to provide Flight Hour Services–Tailored Support Package (FHS-TSP) for its fleet of 21 A350 XWBs. With this latest deal, the number of aircraft covered by an Airbus FHS-TSP solution in the Asia-Pacific raises to over 300 from 13 customers.

GE Aviation signed a four-year agreement with AirAsia to provide the electronic Flight Operations Quality Assurance (eFOQA) and the FlightPulse pilot application for AirAsia’s fleet of about 355 Airbus A320 and A330 aircraft, and 4,000 pilots.

Singapore Component Solutions was opened by AFI KLM E&M and Sabena technics to provide avionics, mechanical, hydraulic and pneumatic component maintenance for ATRs/Airbus A320s.

Zodiac Aerospace has a Singapore Airlines contract to supply Revolution toilets for retrofit on its Boeing 777s.