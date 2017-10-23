Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong (L) and Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Kevin McAllister formally sign an order for 39 Boeing widebody aircraft at a White House ceremony with US President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) added to its expanding fleet of widebody aircraft Oct. 23 with a formal signing at the White House, in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsein Loong, for 20 Boeing 777-9s and 19 787-10s, with options for 12 additional aircraft, six of each type.

The order, previously attributed in June to an unidentified customer, is valued at $13.8 billion at list prices. SIA originally committed to deal for the new widebodies in February. The airline group is the launch customer for the 787-10.

The highly unusual setting for the signing ceremony between Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong and Boeing Commercial Airplanes president & CEO Kevin McAllister came as Trump hosted a White House visit from Lee.

Trump touted the order’s potential for 70,000 jobs, patting McAllister’s shoulder and leaning down to the Boeing executive’s ear, saying, “Those are all jobs in this country? Otherwise we cancel the order.” McAllister responded “Yes, Mr. President” and Trump replied, “Okay, go ahead,” at which point the two executives signed the order agreement. As the ceremony ended, Trump remarked to Goh that SIA “is a great airline … I haven’t flown it for a while.”

Concurrent with the signing ceremony, SIA said it had signed a 12-year service agreement with GE Aviation for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of 45 GE9X engines to be installed on the 20 new 777-9 aircraft (five engines are spares). The GE Aviation contract is valued at more than $1.7 billion.

SIA now operates more than 50 777 family aircraft and is expecting the first deliveries of its 787-10s in 2018. SIA already has 30 787-10s on order, originally placed in June 2013. According to Boeing, the 787-10s will serve SIA’s “medium-range operations while partnering with the 777-9 for the carrier’s long-haul routes. Its subsidiaries SilkAir, Scoot and SIA Cargo will operate Boeing airplanes with the 737 MAX 8 and 737-800, 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliners and 747-400 freighter types in service, respectively.”

Singapore Airlines’ mainline operations also flies over 50 Airbus A330 family, A350 and A380 aircraft, with 54 of the types still to be delivered.

“SIA has been a Boeing customer for many decades,” Goh said. “These new aircraft will … provide the SIA group with new growth opportunities, allowing us to expand our network.”

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com