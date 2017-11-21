Shenzhen-based SF Airlines purchased two Boeing 747 freighters for CNY320 million ($48 million) via an online auction conducted by China’s e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding.

The aircraft were formerly operated by the insolvent Jade Cargo International, which filed for bankruptcy in 2013.

Alibaba had put three 747Fs up for sale—two are parked at Shanghai Pudong Airport and the third one is at Shenzhen Bao’an Airport. However, Alibaba didn’t specify which two aircraft SF Airlines purchased.

SF Airlines, China’s biggest express delivery carrier, was launched in 2009 and operates 40 freighters, comprising Boeing767/757/737 aircraft as of August 2017.