Scottish regional carrier Loganair plans to increase the use of jets in coming years, as existing turboprop aircraft are retired.

Its current fleet consists of a single Embraer ERJ145, 13 Saab 340s and five Saab 2000s, plus three Dornier 328s, three Twin Otters and two Britten-Norman Islanders.

The airline operates a wide range of essential air services throughout the Scottish Highlands and offshore island groups such as the Western Isles, Orkneys and Shetlands, as well as to destinations to other parts of the UK and to Ireland, Norway and Denmark.

In doing so, it holds two world records—the only scheduled service to land on a tidal beach, a Twin Otter service to Barra, in the Western Isles—and the world’s shortest scheduled flight, a two-min. hop in an Islander between the Orkney islands of Westray and Papa Westray.

It expects to start services with the 49-seat Embraer on the Glasgow to Stornoway route this fall, replacing the Saab 2000.

Loganair has previously operated Embraer aircraft in partnership with its sister company bmi regional, but will now start to operate the type in its own right.

A second Embraer E145 will be based in Inverness, the main city in the Scottish Highlands, serving Dublin, Manchester and Bergen.

However, the Embraer aircraft will not be able completely to replace Saab 2000s across the Highlands and Islands network because of short runways at many of the region’s airports. An evaluation process is underway for a fleet renewal involving the replacement of the Saab 2000s and the possible replacement of the smaller Saab 340s.

Loganair aims to phase out all its Saab 2000 s by January 2020, partly because of maintenance costs and the ability to source spare parts. A replacement—likely to be ATR 42s—will start to be introduced from mid-2019.

Loganair has also been looking at replacing its Dornier 328s, deployed from Norwich, in eastern England, with plans to substitute them with a 37-seat Embraer E135. It expects to make this transition during 2019.

