Saudi Arabian LCC flyadeal is within a few weeks of deciding its future narrowbody fleet, with Airbus and Boeing in the running for a 50-aircraft order. Jeddah-based flyadeal began operations in September 2017 and has rapidly grown to a fleet of eight Airbus A320ceos, with a further three scheduled to arrive by year-end. Although the startup launched with Airbus aircraft, flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis previously told ATW there is no guarantee the airline will stick with Airbus for this ...