Saudi Arabia’s flyadeal is considering an interim aircraft order to top up its fleet while the LCC decides on a major order for around 50 narrowbodies. The airline currently operates seven Airbus A320ceos, with an eighth aircraft scheduled to arrive later this month. It is in discussions with OEMs over the planned, larger order. Although flyadeal began operations last autumn with Airbus aircraft, there is no guarantee the airline will opt for the European aircraft for its major ...