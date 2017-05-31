Irish low-cost carrier (LCC) Ryanair is in talks with Boeing and its lessors to secure extra capacity for 2018 and 2019, as the airline continues its growth strategy.

“We continue to juggle more opportunities for 2018 and 2019 than our existing fleet growth can accommodate. Accordingly, we are engaged in a fleet review with Boeing, and are taking up opportunities to accelerate fleet growth in 2018 and 2019 by extending 10 of our planned lease returns in these years, and adding selectively to our current order where Boeing may have some delivery opportunities over the next 24 months,” Ryanair said at the release of its 2016-17 full-year results.

Speaking during the question and answer session of the results briefing in London, Ryanair CFO Neil Sorahan said talks are underway to extend leased aircraft into 2018 and into the summer of 2019. New aircraft are also an option, as is retaining older aircraft that were slated to be sold and leave the fleet post 2020-21.

“We’ve said to Boeing that if they have two or three aircraft at the right price, we would be more than happy to pick up those slots,” Sorahan said. “We’re in negotiations; we are not over the line yet.”

This will give Ryanair “more firepower” for opportunities created by “deep restructuring” at competitor airlines, such as Etihad equity partners Alitalia and airberlin, which Ryanair chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said “will continue to get smaller.”

“We are aware of the need to have additional short-haul aircraft to respond quickly as these unique growth opportunities arise,” Ryanair said.

Ryanair also named Poland and Romania as other targets. One area for fleet growth will be Ryanair’s new Polish charter airline, Ryanair Sun. This airline will launch in summer 2018 under its own air operator’s certificate with a fleet of five aircraft, growing to 15 aircraft by summer 2019.

Sorahan told ATW the new charter airline is purely a niche market opportunity in Eastern Europe—it is unrelated to Brexit and does not form part of a wider plan.

Over the last five weeks, Ryanair CCO David O’Brien said the team has met with 180 airports, all of which were willing to improve their proposals to attract Ryanair growth. Ryanair posted a 94% average load factor for 2016-17, demonstrating to airports that the LCC is a “reliable partner” when it comes to delivering aircraft filled with passengers, O’Brien said.

Under the existing fleet plan, Ryanair will grow its fleet to 427 aircraft by March 2018. In 2019 the fleet will total 448 aircraft, growing to 481 in 2020, 516 aircraft in 2021, 540 in 2022, 575 in 2023 and 585 in 2024.

Ryanair already has Boeing 737 MAXs on order, which will begin arriving in autumn 2019.

