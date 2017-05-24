Russia’s Red Wings Airlines took delivery of its first Airbus A321 with 220 economy seats May 19. The aircraft is leased from Aviation Capital Group.

Before the end of the year, the carrier will receive six more Airbus aircraft, according to a company statement. “The A321 will allow us to improve the airline’s efficiency […] and to prepare for MC-21 operations,” Red Wings CEO Evgeny Klyucharev said.

The Moscow Domodedovo-based airline operates a fleet of eight Tupolev Tu-204-100s. Red Wings had planned to develop the fleet with SSJ100 aircraft, but last year the carrier ceased operations of the type.

Last year, Red Wings carried 921,962 passengers, down 11% year-over-year.

