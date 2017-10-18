The Russian-built Irkut MC-21-300 test aircraft completed a test flight from Irkutsk to Zhukovsky Airport, near Moscow, Oct. 17. The aircraft covered 4,500km (2,796 miles) in a nonstop flight that lasted six hours. The MC-21 flew an altitude of 10,000m (32,808 feet). “The flight was performed in a routine mode. All the systems were operating smoothly,” test pilot Oleg Kononenko reported. Irkut rolled out the MC-21-300 on June 8, 2016. The aircraft type is ...
