Russia’s Ivolga Airlines, which previously flew under the Saratov Airlines brand, has taken delivery of a third Embraer E190—its first rebranded aircraft.

The aircraft, which seats 114 passengers, arrived in Saratov May 17. The all-yellow livery remains the same, but the carrier added a bird silhouette on the aircraft tail (ivolga means oriole in Russian).

According to a company statement, the Saratov-based airline decided to rebrand several years ago as it has significantly expanded services; currently only 40% of flights are served out of Saratov, which remains its base airport.

The E190 is the carrier’s third E-Jet; the other two aircraft will be also rebranded as Ivolga Airlines. The carrier plans to take delivery of one additional E190 before year-end.

In addition, one Boeing 737-800 is expected to arrive this summer and will be the first aircraft of the type for Ivolga. In 2019, one 737-800 and two E190s will be added.

The carrier had also operated a fleet of Antonov An-148s, but they were grounded after an An-148, en route from Moscow Domodedovo-Orsk, crashed several minutes after takeoff on Feb. 11. All 71 passengers and crew were killed. Russian authorities temporarily restricted Saratov Airlines’ air operator’s certificate (AOC) after the crash, but at the end of April extended the AOC through May 30.

In 2016, Saratov Airlines carried 796,386 passengers, up 58% year-over-year.

