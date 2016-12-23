Russian charter carrier Azur Air has taken delivery of its first 189-seat Boeing 737-800, which will be operated on routes to Spain and the United Arab Emirates in January 2017.

Azur Air general director Mikhail Kritsky said the carrier will increase its 737-800 fleet in the coming year, but did not give specific numbers.

Azur Air was created from former UTair Airline subsidiary Katekavia that was sold in 2015. The carrier was granted designations for international scheduled services in February 2016. The carrier’s fleet comprises 15 aircraft, comprising nine 757-200s, five 767-300s and one 737-800. Azur Air operates flights from 30 Russian cities to 29 international destinations.

