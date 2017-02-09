Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) completed its long-haul fleet harmonization process Jan. 24, after taking delivery of the final Boeing 787-8 out of an order for seven. The new 787 fleet replaces its aging Airbus A340-200 and A330-200 aircraft.

RJ president and CEO Suleiman Obeidat said in a statement that this aircraft, along with a sixth 787 that joined the fleet in November 2016, is on capital lease, while the first five 787s are on operating leases.

The Middle Eastern carrier started 787 operations at end of 2014.

“The 787s paved the way for RJ to step into a significant new era, a step that pushes the national carrier of Jordan forward in terms of inflight services and route network, enhancing its regional and international competitiveness,” Obeidat said. He added that all 787s—together with the A320 family and Embraer jets—help the oneworld carrier meet its operational needs and leverage passenger experience.

