MA60
Air Zimbabwe plans to order three Chinese-manufactured MA60 turboprops, according to widespread Chinese news reports, quoting Zimbabwe’s local media bulawayo24. As of Dec. 31, 2016, Chinese manufacturer Aviation Corp. of China (AVIC) reported 343 orders for its MA60 family aircraft. Of these, 183 are intent orders from more than 30 customers home and abroad. Chinese customers have ordered 208 aircraft (122 intent orders and 51 delivered). Foreign customers—mainly from developing ...
