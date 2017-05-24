Kazakhstan-based regional carrier Qazaq Air is aiming to grow its fleet to five aircraft within two years. Qazaq Air launched operations in July 2015 and today serves 11 scheduled destinations: Almaty, Aktau, Aktobe, Astana, Atyrau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Semey, Shymkent, Taraz and Uralsk. “By the end of 2016, Qazaq Air carried almost 200,000 passengers and by the end of 2017 we plan to carry up to 450,000,” a Qazaq Air spokesman told ATW. The 2016 passenger figure is slightly ...
