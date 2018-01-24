Qatar Airways will transfer its first Airbus A350-1000 in February after a delay of several weeks.

The delay was caused by the “complex seat configuration,” Qatar CEO Akbar Al Baker said. The Doha-based airline is installing a new business-class seat, Qsuite onto its A350-1000s.

The airline was scheduled to take delivery of the first A350-1000 at the end of last year, but the aircraft is still in Toulouse. It indicated via Twitter on Jan. 24 that it had news regarding the aircraft very soon, without going into detail.

Qatar Airways has 37 A350-1000s on order and is the type’s single biggest customer. Airbus has 169 firm orders for the largest A350 version.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com