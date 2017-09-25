The announcement was made at a delivery ceremony in Everett, Washington, where the airline also received the first of its 747-8 freighters.

Qatar Airways announced an order for two Boeing 747-8 freighters and four 777-300ERs, valued at $2.16 billion at list prices.

Qatar said the order was a sign of the airline’s continued expansion and contribution to the US economy.

The deal adds to the Doha-based carrier’s fleet of nearly 100 Boeing widebody aircraft and its more than 100 additional Boeing aircraft on order.

