Photo Gallery: This Week in Aviation-Feb. 27-March 3, 2017

Bombardier donates CRJ100 to BCIT

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft has donated a CRJ100 aircraft to British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) to be used in BCIT’s Aerospace programs. It is Bombardier’s first donation of a commercial aircraft to an educational institution, which the Canadian manufacturer said “symbolizes the company’s commitment to the training of a skilled workforce and further strengthening of the aerospace industry in Canada. The aircraft (Serial Number 7032) donated to BCIT, was originally delivered by Bombardier for airline operations in 1994, and spent many years in service across Europe before it was retired and transferred to the BCIT Aerospace Technology Campus.