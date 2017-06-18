Photo Gallery: Paris Air Show 2017

Airbus launches the A380-plus development study.
The fin of Boeing’s latest 737 MAX 9 rises above the Le Bourget static park.
The empennage of the Boeing 787-10 flight test aircraft frames its MAX 9 counterpart at the Paris Air Show.
The front fuselage of the 787-10 is packed with water ballast tanks whose contents can be pumped aft to alter the aircraft’s CofG.
Captain Craig Bomben, VP Flight Ops, in the 787-10’s "office."
Likely to be one of the most photographed aircraft at Le Bourget this year is Embraer’s E-195 E2, dubbed "Profit Hunter," with an eagle’s suitably beady gaze on the lookout for premium-fare passengers.
Mitsubishi Regional Jet MRJ90 is in Paris in lead customer ANA’s livery.
