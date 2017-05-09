Gulf carrier Oman Air will trim its fleet of Boeing 737s by leasing out three of the type. The rapidly expanding national carrier is in the course of finalizing agreements to lease out its sole 737-700 model, as well as two 737-800s that were scheduled to be disposed of in three years, an Oman Air spokesman told ATW. Muscat-based Oman Air currently has five 737-900s and 23 737-800s in its fleet and is scheduled to take three more -800s this year. The carrier, which aims to reach a total ...