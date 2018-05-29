Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said the Irish LCC could invest more than the planned €100 million ($117 million) into Austrian startup LaudaMotion to grow its fleet faster. Ryanair has a 24.9% stake in LaudaMotion, with a plan to increase ownership to 75% after ex-Formula 1 champion and founder of bankrupt airberlin subsidiary NIKI, Niki Lauda, retook ownership of NIKI in January and rebranded the bankrupt carrier as LaudaMotion. The new carrier launched operations March ...