Low-cost carrier Norwegian has been told that the first Boeing 737 MAX it has on order will now arrive at the end of June.

Norwegian was slated to receive its first 737 MAX 8 during week commencing June 12, but a Boeing spokesman confirmed it will now arrive at the end of the month.

“Boeing has informed us that the delivery of our first 737 MAX is postponed until the end of June. This will not affect our operation or our passengers, as the upcoming launch of transatlantic routes between the US east coast and Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Norway will be operated by another aircraft type,” a Norwegian spokesman said. “On occasion delivery processes runs into minor issues—whether for maintenance or other reasons. In this case, we and our customer decided to re-schedule this delivery in order to resolve a minor technical issue. We fully expect to deliver later this month and look forward to the MAX entering revenue service with Norwegian.”

Boeing suspended all 737 MAX flights May 10 after being informed by CFM, a GE Aviation/Safran Aircraft Engines joint venture, of a potential issue with the aircraft’s LEAP-1B engine. The suspension was implemented “out of an abundance of caution,” Boeing said, but test flights resumed a few days later.

