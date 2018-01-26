Norwegian state-owned airport operator Avinor has outlined a vision of all-electric domestic flights within Norway by 2040.

“Avinor’s vision is to have all domestic air traffic electrified by 2040. We are taking a leading role in electrifying the aviation industry in Norway, in close cooperation with authorities, airlines and aircraft manufacturers,” Avinor CEO Dag Falk-Petersen said.

He added that Norway is “totally dependent” on aviation and that electric aircraft are “becoming reality.” Electric aircraft will make the industry more sustainable, he said, alongside jet biofuels—another focus area for the airports operator.

Falk-Petersen believes electric aircraft could cut operating costs and lower ticket prices. “The first commercial routes using electric aircraft are expected before 2030, and hopefully Norway will be its testing ground,” Avinor said.

In November, Avinor partnered with the Norwegian Air Sports Federation to buy Norway’s first electric aircraft, an Alpha Electro G2 manufactured by Slovenian firm Pipistrel, which will be delivered in May 2018.

The Alpha Electro G2, which will be used primarily for demonstration purposes, will be able to fly for one hour per charge, with a 130km (81 mile) range. Avinor said this is the first electric two-seater aircraft to be approved for commercial series production.

“By introducing Norway’s first electric aircraft, we will be demonstrating that this is not a far-off vision of the future, but a reality achievable within a few years,” Norwegian transport and communications minister Solvik-Olsen said.

Avinor employs more than 3,000 staff and runs 45 state-owned airports, as well as civil and military air navigation services in Norway.

“The aim is for Norway to become the first market in which electric aircraft represent a significant share of the market,” Avinor said. “The project is backed by the Norwegian Ministry of Transport and Communications, and [environmental organization] ZERO. [Regional airline] Widerøe and SAS are also supporting the project, designed to bring Norway’s first electric aircraft to the country.”

